MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Five humanitarian events are being held today in the DPR, LPR and southern Ukraine with residents receiving 294 tonnes of humanitarian aid, head of Russia’s National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday.

He also asserted that for many Ukrainians who essentially had been betrayed by their criminal authorities, Russian humanitarian aid is the only chance to survive. Currently, collection centers have over 51,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid prepared. Since March 2, Russia has delivered to Ukraine 47,184.7 tonnes of basic necessities, food products, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, conducting 1,350 humanitarian events.