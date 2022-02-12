Russia reports 203,766 new coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 203,766 in the past 24 hours to 13,935,560, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 1.48%, the latest figures suggest.

A total of 18,597 people were hospitalized with the novel coronavirus in Russia in the past day or 3.55% down from the previous day (19,281), the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Coronavirus hospitalizations declined in 36 Russian regions, the latest figures show.

Number of recovered

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 112,658 in the past 24 hours to 11,134,291, the center reported.

On February 11, Russia reported 112,236 coronavirus recoveries.

Number of deaths

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia increased by 729 in the past 24 hours to 339,542, the crisis center reported.

On February 11, Russia registered 722 coronavirus fatalities.

The situation in Moscow

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 14,336 in the past day compared to 18,541 a day before to 2,591,380, the center reported.

The coronavirus growth equaled 0.6%, the latest figures suggest.

Eighty-five coronavirus patients died in the Russian capital in the past 24 hours compared to eight-one a day before, totaling 39,934, the crisis center reported.