Russia's COVID-19 case tally surpasses 12 mln since start of pandemic — crisis center

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 141,883 over the past day to 12,128,796, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.18%.

As many as 17,201 COVID-19 patients, which is 1.6% fewer than the previous day, were rushed to hospitals in the past 24 hours. The number of hospitalizations decreased in 42 regions, according to the crisis center. A day earlier, some 17,487 people were hospitalized. The figure surged in some 40 Russian regions.

Moscow daily cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 23,784 per day against 21,533.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 1%. In total, 2,402,668 coronavirus cases have been detected in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased by 78 against 76 a day earlier to 39,116, the headquarters said.

The number of patients who recovered after coronavirus in Moscow increased by 11,475 per day to 1,981,801.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll climbed by 678 over the past day to 332,690. A day earlier 663 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) decreased to 2.74%, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 48,426 over the past day versus 40,301 a day earlier, reaching 10,337,008.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has dropped to 85.2% of the total number of those infected.

The number of so-called active cases, patients that are currently receiving treatment, increased to 1,459,098.