Passenger plane flying from Punta Cana with possible landing gear malfunction landed in Sheremetyevo airport - source.
Ukraine’s president claims to have information about preparations for coup
According to Vladimir Zelensky, he learned of the plans to oust him after listening to the recording of a conversation allegedly between Russian and Ukrainian nationals
Ilham Aliyev informs Lukashenko about trilateral meeting with Putin, Pashinyan - statement
Besides, Alexander Lukashenko and Ilham Aliyev discussed Azerbaijan’s relations with the CSTO
Hainan health care exhibition presented more than 3,000 medical brands
Total exhibition area was 45 thousand square meters
US business asks Washington to approve Sputnik V vaccination certificates — report
Russian Health Ministry reminded the newspaper that this issue was discussed by Moscow and Washington in early October
27 Russian diplomats, their families leave US on January 30 — Russian ambassador
"On June 30, a similar number will leave from here," he added.
Russia, China call for coexistence of countries with different ideologies - envoys
"Faced with an array of global challenges, countries urgently need to strengthen coordination and cooperation for common progress," the article says
Hainan University to establish education center with New Zealand university
Due to the pandemic, Chinese students enrolled at Waikato University cannot relocate to study in New Zealand
Press review: US turns up heat on Nord Stream 2 and Gazprom faces Turkish currency jitters
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 24th
Ukraine interested in Russian gas transit — President
Ukraine does not plan to resume direct gas import from Russia, Vladimir Zelensky pointed out
Russia to feature Ka-52, Mi-35P attack helicopters at EDEX defense show in Egypt
The Russian Helicopters Group’s partnership with countries of the Middle East has already become traditional in the military-technical sphere, the company said in a statement
Kyrgyzstan security officials thwart violent coup plot
Kyrgyzstan will hold its parliamentary election on November 28
US dangerously misguided in believing Russia won’t respond to NATO threat — ambassador
Antonov pointed out that Washington is increasingly expanding the range of weapons delivered to Ukraine
Press review: New German cabinet unlikely to hinder Nord Stream 2 and US to sabotage OPEC+
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 25th
Foreign Intelligence head debunks claims of Russian invasion of Ukraine as US propaganda
He underscored that Russia should remain calm and strengthen its defensive capabilities amid US’s desire to push Ukraine towards escalating the Donbass conflict anew
About 100 Argentinian companies take part in cooperation with Hainan seminar
Participating companies are engaged in supplying beef, dairy and food products, auto parts, machinery and other goods
China's Ministry of Commerce to support Hainan in streamlining financial services system
The Ministry will facilitate cross-border trade settlements
Lavrov lauds Russia-India-China format’s contribution to fostering multipolar world order
The top diplomat stressed that Russia, India, China are united by the repudiation of trade protectionism and politically motivated unilateral sanctions
Twenty cutting-edge Armata tanks to arrive for Russian troops by yearend
The T-14 Armata-platform-based tank was unveiled to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day Parade on May 9, 2015
Haikou cargo and passenger terminal infrastructure completed in Hainan
Construction workers have completed work on the cargo and passenger decks of the three-story terminal
Sputnik may be slightly more effective against omicron variant — US expert
"Adenoviral vaccines in general trigger a broader immune response than mRNA vaccines. But the difference may be very small," the expert said
Cooperation of Serbia, Russia in military-technical sphere at highest level — president
Earlier, Aleksandar Vucic expressed his admiration for Russian technology several times
Sputnik V can be quickly adapted to fight new South African coronavirus strain, says RDIF
Kirill Dmitriev stressed the importance of cooperation in the development of vaccines, in particular the possibility of combining them
WHO to call emergency meeting on new coronavirus strain — report
The organization’s experts will reportedly discuss whether the new strain should be defined as "concern" or "interest"
Russian Navy missile ship holds artillery practice as US warship enters Black Sea
The mariners also practiced naval training elements, mine countermeasures and the defense of a missile boat in an unsafe roadstead
Zelensky blames Ukraine’s loss of Donbass on Poroshenko
The Ukranian president also blamed Ukraine’s acting prime minister in 2014, Alexander Turchinov, for the loss of Crimea
Russia testing MiG-31 fighter with fly-by-wire control system
In the course of the fighter’s upgrade, its onboard equipment will be completely replaced
Hainan International Beauty Conference to be held in Sanya in April 2022
Beuty industry experts and exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions will attend the conference
New B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant causes no severe diseases - health minister
Joe Phaahla mentioned that it was too early to say how the new COVID-19 variant would behave
Russia’s Prichal nodal module docks with orbital outpost
The new module docked in an automatic mode under the control of Flight Control Center specialists on the ground and cosmonauts onboard the ISS
World Health Organization: PCR tests able to detect new SARS-CoV-2 variant ‘Omicron’
Several labs have indicated that for one widely used PCR test, one of the three target genes is not detected, said in a statement
Russia begins serial production of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles for Navy - source
The Tsirkon multi-purpose hypersonic missile is designated to strike sea and ground targets
Russia to restrict entry for foreigners from Hong Kong, some African countries from Nov 28
The crisic center restricted entry to Russia for foreign nationals living in South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Eswatini, Tanzania, Hong Kong, and foreigners arriving from these territories after staying there for the previous ten days
Putin says hopes Sochi talks’ agreements on Karabakh will be observed
The Russian leader presented the Azerbaijani president and Armenian Prime Minister an olive branch - a symbol of peace and prosperity
Biden to speak with Russia’s Putin and Ukraine’s Zelensky ‘in all probability’
Ukrainian President Zelenesky told on Friday that he had been warned about preparations for a government coup on December 1
China's Hainan province intends to actively develop trade, medicine and education
Hainan aims to become an international hub for tourism and shopping, with the island consistently developing a network of duty-free shops to achieve this
Hainan medical tourism zone to set up intellectual property exchange
Once the new platform is established, transactions involving medical technology rights will be conducted primarily online
Russian diplomat insists only negotiations, not force, can solve Ukrainian conflict
Maria Zakharova noted that despite the Ukrainian leadership’s actions, the implementation of the Minsk Accords is supported by the international community and must be fulfilled
Fragment of Falcon 9 rocket misses ISS by five kilometers, says Roscosmos
It is reported that there are no obstacles to hinder the ISS flight
Russia to launch mass production of world’s heaviest transport helicopter in 2022
There are a few flights remaining to wrap up the Mi-26T2V’s flight tests, CEO of the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft manufacturer Andrei Boginsky revealed
