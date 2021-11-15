Russia starts processing population census results — statistics chief

KALININGRAD, November 15. /TASS/. Russia starts the second stage of the nationwide population census to process the data collected during the first stage, which ended last midnight, Pavel Malkov, chief of the Rosstat federal statistics service, said on Monday.

"The first stage of the census ended at midnight," he said at a news conference in Kaliningrad. ‘We are starting the second stage, the stage of processing and evaluating the data."

Russia held a nationwide digital population census from October 15 through November 14 of 2021, as decreed by the government. The results of the first stage are to be published before May 31, 2022, the second stage before December 31, 2022.