Russia reports nearly 9,300 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 9,299 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the total case tally to 4,456,869, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.2%.

The lowest growth rates in the past day were recorded in the Magadan Region (0.04%) and the Sakhalin Region (0.05%).

Moscow confirmed 1,511 new coronavirus cases in the past day. Some 881 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 648 in the Moscow Region, 346 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 243 in the Rostov Region, 205 in the Samara and Voronezh Regions.

Currently, 292,444 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Recoveries and deaths

Some 8,743 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the past day in Russia and the total number of recoveries reached 4,069,395. According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries remained at 91.3% of all those infected.

Over the past day, 1,371 patients recovered in Moscow, 571 in the Moscow Region, 379 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 291 in St. Petersburg, 287 in the Astrakhan Region and 254 in the Chelyabinsk Region.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 371 in the past day versus 392 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 95,030.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.13%, according to the crisis center.