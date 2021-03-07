Russia’s confirmed coronavirus cases grow by 10,595 in past day to 4,322,776

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 10,595 in the past twenty-four hours to 4,322,776, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.25%, the crisis center said.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the past twenty-four hours in the Republic of Tyva (0.04%) and the Magadan Region (0.06%), the latest figures indicate.

In particular, in the past twenty-four hours, 968 new coronavirus cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 773 in the Moscow Region, 383 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 272 in the Rostov Region and 271 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 321,758 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in Russia.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 11,576 in the past twenty-four hours to 3,911,924, the crisis center said.

The share of recoveries remained at 90.5% of all infections, it specified.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia rose by 368 in the past twenty-four hours compared to 441 a day before to 89,094, the crisis center reported.

The coronavirus mortality rate remained at 2.06%, it said.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 1,534 in the past twenty-four hours to 990,395, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.16%. On March 6, Moscow registered 1,820 new coronavirus infections.

Forty-seven coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past twenty-four hours, bringing fatalities in the Russian capital to 15,394, the crisis center said.

A total of 1,417 coronavirus patients were discharged from Moscow hospitals upon their recovery in the past twenty-four hours, with total recoveries equaling 911,109 in the Russian capital. As many as 63,892 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in Moscow, the latest figures indicate.