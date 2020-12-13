Russia records over 28,000 coronavirus cases in the past day

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 28,080 in the past day to 2,653,928, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

In the past two days the growth rate did not exceed 1.1%, according to the crisis center.

The lowest growth rates in the past day were registered in the Tyva Republic, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, the Nenets Autonomous Region and Mari El (0.6%), the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic, the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, Mordovia, the Orenburg, Novosibirsk, Kemerovo Regions and Dagestan (0.7%).

Moscow confirmed 6,425 new coronavirus cases in the past day and the total case tally in the capital reached 692,210. The growth rate in new cases reached 1%, according to the crisis center. Some 3,768 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 1,444 in the Moscow Region, 497 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 417 in the Republic of Karelia and 401 in the Arkhangelsk Region.

Currently, 500,752 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Death toll

Russia reported 488 COVID-19 deaths in the past day versus 560 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 46,941.

The mortality rate remained at 1.77%, according to the crisis center.

Moscow confirmed 72 deaths from the coronavirus in the past day. Some 67 deaths were registered in St. Petersburg, 31 in the Moscow Region, 27 in the Rostov Region, 21 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 18 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Recoveries

Some 20,277 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia in the past day and the total number of recoveries reached 2,106,235.

According to the crisis center, the total number of recoveries remained at 79.4% of all those infected.

Some 4,841 patients were discharged in Moscow in the past day. Another 2,151 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 962 in the Moscow Region, 531 in the Arkhangelsk Region, 433 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 393 in the Sverdlovsk Region.