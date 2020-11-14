Russia reports a new record high of 22,702 coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 22,702 in the past twenty-four hours to 1,903,253, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

"This is a new record high since the start of the pandemic. The previous daily record high of 21,983 cases was registered on Friday, November 13," the crisis center said.

In the past twenty-four hours, 6,427 coronavirus cases were registered in Moscow (28.3% of all infections in Russia), 1,852 in St. Petersburg (almost 8.2%), 786 in the Moscow Region (3.5%), 441 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region (1.9%), 386 in Karelia (1.7%) and 345 in the Arkhangelsk Region (1.5%). These regions accounted for almost a half of all coronavirus infections identified in the country.

The number of coronavirus patients undergoing medical treatment grew to 444,890, the latest data indicate. Almost 30% of them are patients undergoing treatment in Moscow.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 18,626 in the past twenty-four hours to 1,425,529, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Russia has been reporting over 18,000 coronavirus recoveries for the fourth consecutive day, the latest data indicate. The record high number of 18,811 coronavirus recoveries was registered on November 12.

The share of Russians who have recovered from the illness has grown to 74.9%, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Coronavirus deaths in Russia grew by 391 in the past twenty-four hours compared to 411 a day before, bringing the total to 32,834, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

The coronavirus death rate remained at 1.73%, the latest data indicate.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 6,427 in the past twenty-four hours to 503,943, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

Moscow identified 5,974 new coronavirus cases on November 13.