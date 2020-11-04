Russia reports record number of coronavirus cases over day - 19,768

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 19,768 over the past day, this is the maximum figure for the entire run of the pandemic. The total number of cases has risen to 1,693,454, according to the operational headquarters for the control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus.

In relative terms, according to the headquarters, the growth rate rose to 1.2%.

The smallest growth rates over day were recorded in the Republic of Tatarstan and the Republic of Dagestan (0.5% each), the Moscow region, the Chuvash Republic (0.6% each), the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, the Chechen Republic, the Sverdlovsk region and the Mari El Republic (0.7%).

In particular, 5,826 coronavirus cases were detected in Moscow over the day, 569 in the Moscow region, 417 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 389 in the Arkhangelsk region, and 309 in the Rostov region.

In total, 397,306 people are currently continuing treatment in the Russian Federation.

Deaths and recoveries

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 389 over the past day against 355, updating the maximum figure during the pandemic. A total of 29,217 people died in the country due to coronavirus.

The conditional mortality rate of the disease (the final can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) has increased to 1.73%, the headquarters for the control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus said.

Over the day, 68 deaths were registered in Moscow, 66 - in St. Petersburg, 15 - in the Rostov region, 14 - in the Nizhny Novgorod and Voronezh regions, 13 - in the Moscow region, in another 49 regions the number of deaths did not exceed 12.

The number of patients in Russia who recovered from coronavirus increased by 15,567 over the past day, this is the maximum figure for the entire run of the pandemic. A total of 1,266,931 patients have recovered from coronavirus.

The total number of discharged patients remained at 74.8% of the total number of infected.

In particular, 3,853 patients were discharged in Moscow over the past day after recovery, 422 in the Moscow region, 407 in the Voronezh region, 298 in the Rostov region and 288 in the Saratov region.