Russian specialists disinfect three retirement homes in Italy

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Russian military specialists have disinfected three retirement homes in Italy’s Lombardy, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"On April 4, Russian military specialists carried out a disinfection effort at retirement homes in three inhabited communities of Lombardy, the cities of Casazza, Grumello del Monte and Albano," the ministry’s press service said.

It noted that Russian military doctors, epidemiologists and specialists of radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Defense Ministry jointly with Italian military specialists had carried out a full sanitary disinfection effort at retirement homes in Lombardy’s 27 inhabited communities. By now, the Russian military has disinfected more than 160,000 square meters of indoor premises in 32 buildings.

The effort involved teams of mobile disinfection complexes and mobile spray stations, the press service added.

On March 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agreed during a phone call that Russia would send aid required by Italy to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Russia sent 15 jets from March 22 to March 25 with around 100 Russian military virologists and defense ministry specialists in epidemiology, eight nursing brigades, and equipment for diagnostics and disinfection. The Russian specialists arrived in Lombardy’s Bergamo, one of the most affected cities, on March 25.