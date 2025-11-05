Press review: Russia-China alliance steams ahead as US mired in Ukraine mediation

"Such meetings make it possible to touch base, synchronize positions and discuss the most pressing issues, serving as an additional communication channel between national leaders," Junior Research Fellow at the Sector of Economy and Politics of China of the Center for Asia Pacific Studies at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations Andrey Fedotov told Izvestia.

On the economic front, Moscow and Beijing agreed to improve the structure of bilateral trade, making use of the growth potential in areas such as e-commerce, agriculture, and primary processed products. In addition, the governments of Russia and China supported expanding air travel between the two countries.

Russia and China will modernize border checkpoints and expand the list of goods permitted for cross-border transport, according to the communique issued following the 30th regular meeting of the heads of government of the two countries, Mikhail Mishustin and Li Qiang. The agenda also includes shifting the structure of bilateral trade toward agricultural products and primary processed goods, Izvestia writes. In Beijing, Mishustin was also received by Chinese President Xi Jinping. During their meeting, the sides agreed to create conditions to attract investment, provide each other with firm mutual support, and deepen cooperation in high-tech sectors.

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia and China agree to deepen cooperation in trade and energy; Washington struggles for influence over Kiev and its allies as it tries to steer conflict with Russia to an end; and the United States proposes creating an international security force in Gaza to facilitate demilitarization. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

Notably, the Russian prime minister’s visit took place after negotiations between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. Moscow and Beijing share a similar position on many global and regional issues. In particular, the two are opposed to the United States wielding unfettered power globally, Fedotov noted.

Talks with the Chinese leader also provided an opportunity to discuss the main areas of Russia-China cooperation. The central pillar remains energy trade. In 2024, China imported approximately 213 mln metric tons of oil and 246 bln cubic meters of natural gas from Russia - 1.8% and 6.2% higher, respectively, than the previous year.

During Vladimir Putin’s visit to China on September 2, 2025, Russia’s Gazprom and China’s CNPC signed a legally binding memorandum on the construction of the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline through Mongolia. The implementation of this large-scale project will in the coming years allow Russia to increase gas exports to China to up to 50 bln cubic meters annually.

Igor Yushkov, Leading Analyst at the National Energy Security Fund and Expert at the Financial University under the Russian Government, told Izvestia that Russia has enough resources to build five such pipelines. At existing fields alone, Gazprom can produce around 100 bln cubic meters, and additional volumes have become available due to reduced supplies to the EU.

"I believe that, in the end, the project will be built, the question is when and under what conditions. Certain parameters of the commercial contract are still being finalized, as is the issue of financing," the expert emphasized.

On the day when the European "coalition of the willing" convened in Madrid, where discussion was expected to include a 12-point peace plan prepared jointly with Ukraine, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker arrived in Kiev. During his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, he posited that the only viable scenario for resolving the military conflict with Russia would be one led by US President Donald Trump. Zelensky himself stated the day before that he had not seen a finalized plan from Europe, even though he and European leaders had just recently outlined its key points. Experts interviewed by Nezavisimaya Gazeta argue that Washington may be seeking to ease escalation after Russia’s recent strategic weapons tests, but acknowledge that it lacks leverage over both Kiev and its European allies.

According to the newspaper, since his inauguration on January 20, Donald Trump has periodically signaled a willingness to take into account the considerations of Russian negotiators regarding the outlines of a peace deal. Russia’s position is and always has been that an immediate ceasefire would merely allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to regroup and maneuver, creating the risk of renewed hostilities. However, the US president has subsequently once again declared an immediate ceasefire to be a necessary move.

At the same time, on October 22, the US Treasury announced new sanctions against two Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil. Meanwhile, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated in an interview in recent days that he had discussed additional options for exerting pressure on Russia during a meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Commenting on these divergent statements for Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Evgeny Semibratov, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts of the Peoples’ Friendship University, suggested that Russian President Putin’s recent announcement about successful tests of the unlimited-range Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater vehicle likely had an impact on Washington’s thinking. Given their characteristics, both developments could pose a direct threat to the United States. Under these circumstances, it would be reasonable for Washington to try to reduce the level of escalation. Yet, any step toward Moscow would be depicted in Western media as a concession and a sign of personal weakness on Trump’s part - an outcome that doesn’t mesh with his political agenda.

In addition, Semibratov continued, the current US administration may lack sufficient leverage to influence either Western globalist circles as a whole, including the United Kingdom, or Zelensky himself. Given this, the UK, aware that Washington is weak on the details of the settlement, are deliberately seeking to complicate the negotiation process in order to push the United States to align with their position and turn up the heat on Moscow. If Russia rejects such a proposal, it could then be accused of derailing yet another round of negotiations. However, attempts to advance new initiatives that disregard Russia’s security conditions will only further accelerate escalation.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has submitted to the UN Security Council a draft resolution to establish the International Stabilization Force (ISF) for a two-year mandate, with the possibility of extension, Axios reported citing a document obtained by the outlet. These armed contingents would not perform a peacekeeping function; instead, they would focus on securing Gaza’s borders with Israel and Egypt, protecting civilians and humanitarian corridors, and training new Palestinian police forces. Discussions on the document are expected to begin in the near future. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti argue that while Washington seeks a multinational force to disarm Hamas, Israel currently has no incentive to accept such a plan, and disarmament remains impossible without progress toward Palestinian statehood, which remains unlikely.

The duties of the international forces would include the disarmament of the Palestinian radical group Hamas. According to the draft resolution, foreign contingents would work to stabilize the situation in the Gaza Strip and ensure the region’s demilitarization.

It remains unclear which nations will contribute troops to the ISF, Vedomosti writes. Potential participants may include military personnel from Azerbaijan, Indonesia, and Turkey under the overall command of Egypt, The Guardian reported. The Israeli news portal Ynet suggested that military personnel from Indonesia, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan may be involved.

Conditions for the deployment of an international military contingent in Gaza are not yet in place, Doctor of Political Science at the University of Salzburg Kamran Hasanov told Vedomosti. First, despite the ceasefire, clashes between Israeli forces and Islamist fighters still periodically erupt in the enclave. Second, Israel is currently unwilling to allow the entry of international forces into Gaza as it categorically rejects the presence of Turkish troops there, the political scientist pointed out.

"Trump is counting on Ankara’s assistance to implement his strategy. But Israel has already secured the release of hostages and therefore has no incentive to comply with the American plan. Otherwise, it risks a political crisis for Netanyahu’s cabinet. For their part, the Americans have no incentive to pressure their Israeli allies so long as the region remains relatively stable," he said.

According to Hasanov, Hamas is interested in the deployment of peacekeepers only insofar as it hampers Israeli occupation of territory. However, the issue of disarmament remains inseparable from the question of establishing a Palestinian state - and such an outcome, the expert concluded, still appears unlikely.

Arab countries are seeking to play a more integral role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Head of the Mission of the League of Arab States (LAS) in Russia Valid Hamid Shiltag told Izvestia. He noted that Arab nations view their interaction with the SCO positively and are already participating in its meetings. Closer engagement would strengthen the organization’s potential as one of the key centers of global development and would provide Russia with new avenues for growth.

Arab states could play a more visible role in the SCO, Shiltag said. According to him, expanding cooperation with the organization creates new opportunities for the region in international diplomacy and economic development.

"The League of Arab States and Arab countries as a whole take a positive view of cooperation with the SCO, as well as with BRICS. Some countries are already participating in meetings, and there are states that would also like to become part of these associations," the diplomat emphasized.

"Many countries express a desire to take part in order to expand their economic ties, and in this sphere, there are no rigid boundaries between countries. What matters here are shared interests. Arab states can take on a more active role in the SCO," the ambassador noted.

The region’s intention to expand its involvement in the SCO is primarily linked to economic integration, the newspaper writes. Arab states believe they will fit naturally into the organization’s economic mechanisms and complement its existing cooperation formats. Today, the SCO covers about 60% of Eurasian territory, and more than 3.4 bln people live in its member nations - nearly half of the world’s population. The combined GDP of its participants exceeds $23 trillion. This scale makes the organization quite attractive for Middle East countries, Izvestia writes.

Strengthening ties between the SCO and the Arab world goes beyond symbolic gestures and is developing into a strategic path reflecting a broader trend toward a multipolar world order, Saudi political analyst Mubarak Al-Aati told the newspaper.

"An organization that includes a quarter of the global economy and more than half of the world’s population provides Middle Eastern states with opportunities to enhance national security, expand economic ties, and make room for foreign-policy maneuver. At the same time, the success of their participation in this format will largely depend on the ability of Arab countries to articulate their own vision of engagement," the expert said.

The new US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil did not have a substantial impact on the volume of Russian oil exports in October. Month-on-month, seaborne shipments declined by 1.2%, but longer delivery chains and widening discounts were observed. The sanctions could potentially have a greater impact after November 21, when the waivers for transactions with Rosneft and Lukoil expire, Kommersant writes.

Seaborne exports of Russian oil in October decreased month-on-month by 1.2% to 470,000 metric tons per day, according to a review by the Center for Price Indices. China accounted for 34% of shipments, India for 29%, Turkey for 14%, and Egypt and Syria together for 17%. The share of destinations listed as "unknown" amounted to 5%.

Maritime shipments of Russian oil to China declined by 7.5% in October, to 159,000 metric tons per day, with ESPO making up about 98% of volumes and Urals comprising the remainder, the Center for Price Indices noted.

Analysts do not view this decline in deliveries as critical, pointing out that in September there were two weeks of record shipments to China - 171,000 metric tons per day. Seaborne exports of Russian oil to India increased by 6.9% to 138,000 metric tons per day, and to Turkey - by 8% to 67,000 metric tons per day.

However, according to market participants cited by the Center for Price Indices, Turkish buyers have already begun searching for alternative suppliers due to the expanded list of Russian oil companies subject to US restrictions after Rosneft and Lukoil were added to the SDN List.

Kirill Bakhtin, Head of the Russian Equities Center at BCS World of Investments, told Kommersant that companies had sufficient time to prepare and develop alternative supply schemes. He said that purchases of Russian oil continue, but increasingly through intermediaries. The full effect of the sanctions will be clearer after November 21, when the transition period ends, the analyst added.

The Center for Price Indices expects average Brent crude prices to decline from $69 per barrel in 2025 to $64 per barrel the following year, due to rising production by OPEC+ countries outpacing the growth in global demand.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews