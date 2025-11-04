Russian Prime Minister Mishustin meets with Xi Jinping in Beijing

BEIJING, November 4. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding a bilateral meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. This meeting marks the conclusion of Mishustin's two-day visit to China.

Xi Jinping and Mishustin shook hands and posed for a photo before beginning their conversation, then moved on to the discussion.

The Russian Prime Minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Ministers Tatyana Golikova, Dmitry Chernyshenko, Yury Trutnev and Alexander Novak, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to China Igor Morgulov, Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, Minister of Transport Andrey Nikitin, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Government Elmir Tagirov and State Secretary and Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Alexey Guznov.

Participants from the Chinese side are Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission Zheng Shanjie, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, Minister of Finance Lan Fo'an, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Russia Zhang Hanhui, assistant to the President of the People's Republic of China Lu Luhua, head of the Personal Office of the Chinese President Han Shimin, assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (with the rank of vice minister), head of the Department of Europe and Central Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liu Bin, assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (with the rank of vice minister), head of the Department of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hong Lei.