{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: OPEC+ deepens oil output cut and is Russia-Belarus integration out of reach

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 6
© Egor Aleev/TASS

Izvestia: Moscow, Minsk cannot agree on integration issues

Read also

In the 20 years since the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus was signed, most of the points of this megaproject have remained only on paper. Energy has been the most problematic area throughout these years, Izvestia pointed out. The inconsistency of the oil and gas roadmaps risks complicating the adoption of a new program document for the further establishment of the Union State, which the leaders of Russia and Belarus promised to sign this weekend to mark the 20th anniversary of the treaty. Experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that the chances of unifying efforts are extremely slim.

The last time the prime ministers of the two countries, Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Rumas, attempted to agree on all the roadmaps was on November 19. However, in the seven hours of negotiations, the parties failed to find a consensus on 10 out of the 31 roadmaps.

It will not be easy to agree on oil and gas issues, Yaroslav Romanchuk, ex-presidential candidate of Belarus told Izvestia. The positions of the parties, according to him, are still irreconcilable. Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, believes that first it is necessary to ensure equal managing conditions and a single energy market, and only then talk about certain supranational settings. In contrast, Russia takes the exact opposite approach. "The only thing that can be signed in Sochi is the next protocols of intent with words about friendship, fraternity and solidarity," Romanchuk noted.

One of the main stumbling blocks is the Russian tax maneuver in the oil sector, which could allegedly cost Minsk $10 bln over six years, and so Belarus insists on receiving $2 bln in subsidies for its refineries from Russia annually. Moscow dismisses talk of compensation, considering this measure an internal affair of Russia.

"The Union State should also have a single foreign policy. And Belarus, unfortunately, has recently demonstrated a discrepancy between its international position and Russia. For example, it still has not recognized Crimea’s reunification with Russia, or the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia," Senator Sergei Kalashnikov reiterated to Izvestia.

 

Kommersant: OPEC+ decides to rid market of excess oil

Read also

The biggest oil producers, members of the OPEC+ alliance, for the first time decided to tighten the deal on curtailing oil production. Russia and OPEC agreed on an additional limit to production by 500,000 barrels per day, which will begin in 2020, Kommersant wrote. New country quotas have not yet been determined, but the agreement of other OPEC+ members to allow Russia not to take into account gas condensate production in its quota gives the country some room for maneuver. According to analysts, Saudi Arabia needs to tighten its reduction the most for a successful IPO by Saudi Aramco. Nevertheless, they do not expect OPEC+ actions to lead to oil prices above $70 per barrel.

The total curtailment with regards to the level of October 2018 will increase to 1.7 mln bpd. OPEC+ has tightened the deal for the first time, which is currently set to expire in April 2020. At the same time, the monitoring committee suggested considering a further extension of the deal in March. Oil prices reacted to this decision with only a slight increase, since now OPEC+ players are exceeding their quotas by about 500,000 bpd, mainly due to Saudi Arabia. Now this "unofficial reduction" will be fixed in quotas.

For Russian oil companies, tightening the current quota of 228,000 bpd may pose a sharp change to their investment programs. Prior to this, the Russian oil industry expected a gradual withdrawal from the OPEC+ agreement in connection with the commissioning of new fields, Kommersant wrote.

The most active opponent of the OPEC+ deal was Rosneft, demanding benefits from the government for joining the agreement. A source in one of the companies told Kommersant that the decision on further cuts is "unprofitable" commercially, and the oil industry might have a new argument for demanding compensation from the state. At the same time, Kommersant’s sources are confident that Russia is unlikely to significantly reduce production, given the technological need to maintain it in the winter.

A certain loophole for Russia has been opened by the consent of other OPEC+ countries to exclude gas condensate production from the calculation of the quotas. If condensate is indeed excluded, this will allow companies to maintain plans for drilling volumes in Western Siberia, Daria Kozlova from Vygon Consulting told Kommersant.

 

Izvestia: Rift widening between US, Europe over Nord Stream 2

Read also
Denmark grants permit for construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline in its waters

Berlin is not hiding its irritation with pressure from the White House, so the German Bundestag vowed to slap Washington with sanctions if the United States imposes restrictive measures against Nord Stream 2, Izvestia wrote. According to the newspaper, different European countries got into quarrels over the gas pipeline’s construction project. However, experts interviewed by Izvestia said that even amid tensions Germany would not easily give up American LNG.

Many European countries reacted very positively to the new gas pipeline. However, Washington has still not given up on efforts to thwart the Russian gas pipeline’s construction. A real trade war has broken out between the allies, the newspaper wrote. Trump introduced 25% import duties on steel and 10% on aluminum against European manufacturers, and the EU retaliated by imposing duties on 200 US goods. The conflict was resolved, but Trump was still able to impose his will and made Brussels promise to increase its purchases from the United States.

Thus, Berlin reacted rather harshly to the most recent media reports that the US is going to introduce restrictions against companies involved in the construction of the gas pipeline. However, Germany does not intend to completely abandon US liquefied gas. Germany, like the rest of the European Union, stands for diversification of energy supplies, leading researcher at the German Studies Center of the Institute of European Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Kamkin told the newspaper.

"It makes no sense to expect that Germany will buy Russian gas exclusively. Moreover, competitors are also on the alert. Alternative pipelines from Azerbaijan are being constructed, while offshore drilling is underway in Cyprus and the share of US LNG on the European market is growing, despite it being priced way higher than pipeline gas," the expert told Izvestia.

However, this fact, according to Kamkin, will not prevent the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. "Given the current political and economic climate, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be launched somewhere around the summer of 2020," he predicted.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Congress might present Russia with Christmas crackdown

Read also
US introduces cybersecurity-related sanctions against Russian nationals, companies

The US Congress will vote on introducing a "sanctions bill from hell" against Russia on December 11, which was drafted last year. So, the reasons for its launch vary from the arrest of Ukrainian boats that have already returned to their ports, to the reaction of Russia’s authorities to the summer protests, as well as to the alleged meddling in US elections. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, the bill includes sanctions against Russian representatives, as well as restrictions against the shipbuilding industry, the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cyber sector, banks and sovereign debt.

Expert at the Higher School of Economics Andrey Suzdaltsev told the newspaper, that so far the anti-Russian sanctions have not been very effective, because the US has few seasoned experts on Russia who could work out appropriate measures.

"The sanctions saga has been dragging on for a long time, but these restrictions have essentially not caused any damage because they do not impede current economic activity. The sanctions diminished prospects for the Russian economy, but they have not yet affected the current activities of Russian business," said Associate Professor of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) Sergey Khestanov.

According to the professor, these new measures will most likely not affect current activities either. "So far, Russian oil and gas, the main sources of Russia’s export revenues, are indispensable at least for the EU," the expert said. According to him, this however does not exclude potential problems for individual companies, but these problems will not be too large on a general scale. What’s more important, Khestanov doubts that new sanctions will be adopted in a way that will seriously harm Western companies.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Persian Gulf may lose interest in Russia’s S-400s

Read also
Qatar plans to buy S-400 Triumf from Russia

A possible thaw in relations between Qatar and its Gulf neighbors is in the air since Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has officially invited Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to come to the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, experts consider this may be then end of the economic and political blockade of Qatar, which may affect the arms deals of the Gulf Arab monarchies with Russia.

The expert community assumes that the normalization of relations between Qatar, on the one hand, and Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, on the other, can lead to a decline in interest for Russia’s S-400s. Analyst with the Russian Council on Foreign Affairs Anton Mardasov told the newspaper that earlier conversations around Russian air defense systems from Qatar or its opponents could be just all talk. However, there is no definite forecast as to whether Doha will stop looking into acquiring Russian weapons.

"It is possible that statements of Qatar’s intention to acquire S-400 systems from Russia were motivated by a conflict with Saudi Arabia, since the air defense system radar could look at neighboring Saudi territory in depth, but this would mean an escalation," Mardasov said.

The expert considers something else as an important consequence of Saudi-Qatari normalization: "The intensity of Qatar’s contacts with Russia at the highest level could theoretically be reduced." Meanwhile, Riyadh’s official invitation to the Qatari emir, the analyst explains is an attempt to transform its image after the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Who and what’s behind the Berlin murder intrigue and how NATO sees Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 12
Read more
Russia’s next-generation armored vehicle to enter state trials in spring
The Atlet is currently completing preliminary tests
Read more
Russia will not take part in Miss Universe 2019
The prospective participant Alina Sanko does not have enough time to get a US visa and prepare for the Miss Universe pageant, director of the Miss Russia contest Anastasia Belyak said
Read more
Putin: Russian Navy to get over 480 items of armament and military hardware this year
According to the Russian president, the pace of providing the Navy with ships capable of operating in distant waters is increasing
Read more
Black Sea Fleet sub to join Russia’s Mediterranean Squadron after dock repairs
This is the sub Rostov-on-Don's first planned repairs at the Sevastopol Marine Plant, the source noted
Read more
Ukraine, Russia sign 10-year oil transit agreement
It was noted that the basic principles of cooperation between companies remain unchanged, including payment procedure for services and the mechanism of interaction at the level of technical services
Read more
Russian latest multirole nuclear-powered sub test-fires torpedo weapons in White Sea
The test-fire was held as part of the sub’s sea trials, the Fleet’s press office specified
Read more
Serbia will be able to participate in Russian gas transit via TurkStream, says Putin
The Russian leader said that the laying of pipes to extend the TurkStream on the territory of Serbia will be completed in the coming weeks
Read more
Soviet-built Syrian hydropower plant from 1980s being revived
According to the peacekeeper, once the civil war broke out, this strategically important site fell under the control of IS
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet warships set off for deployment to Atlantic
The naval group’s long-distant deployment was preceded by the lengthy and tense preparations of the ships’ crews
Read more
Long-term contract for upgraded Ka-52M helicopters can be awarded in 2020
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry awarded a contract for delivery of 96 Mi-28NM attack helicopters by 2027
Read more
Kazakh leader says ‘annexation’ not proper to describe Crimea’s reunification with Russia
Deutsche Welle asked Tokayev whether the Kazakh government had been "frightened" by the events in Ukraine, namely the "annexation" of Crimea
Read more
Russian artillery troops in Tajikistan practice fire under electronic counter-measures
The drills that ran on December 3-4 involved over 500 personnel and about 100 items of combat and special hardware, according to the official statement
Read more
Germany expelled Russian diplomats for lack of assistance in murder probe — Merkel
Read more
Press review: Who and what’s behind the Berlin murder intrigue and how NATO sees Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 12
Read more
No evidence proving Russia’s involvement in Berlin killing — ambassador
According to the envoy, the crime was being politicized for no reason
Read more
Russian experts believe whistleblower Rodchenkov altered Moscow Lab’s data from US
Rodchenkov and his colleagues have been altering the Lab’s database for at least a year and a half from the territory of the US, according to the experts
Read more
Energy Ministry, Gazprom tasked to work out gas pipeline project to China via Mongolia
Economic feasibility of the project remains among core issues, according to the Russian deputy prime minister
Read more
Trump promises to resolve issue of non-issuance of US visas to Russian delegates
Since the start of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, the US has not issued visas to 18 Russian delegates
Read more
Zelensky seeks to restore relations with Russia, peace in Ukraine — PM Medvedev
The question is whether he will succeed in this, the Russian PM said
Read more
Kiev threatens Kazakhstan with diplomatic measures after president’s remark on Crimea
"Relevant demarches will be issued to the Kazakh side," the ministry said
Read more
Russian troops to get 27 Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile/gun systems in 2019
The Pantsyr-S1 is a ground-based self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun system designed to shield military and civilian facilities
Read more
NATO seeks domination in Euro-Atlantic region, Middle East — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed to the expansion of NATO member states' military budgets whereas their current budgets already exceed that of Russia ten-fold
Read more
US introduces cybersecurity-related sanctions against Russian nationals, companies
According to Washington, these individuals and legal entities allegedly linked to the Evil Corp group of hackers
Read more
Belarus will never join another state, president says
Alexander Lukashenko noted that he did not want to undermine the achievements that Belarus had gained as an independent country
Read more
Church against intrusion into family life: Patriarch in comments on domestic violence bill
Patriarch Kirill did admit, however, the problem of domestic violence in Russian families
Read more
Russia starts deliveries of gas to China via Power of Siberia pipeline
The official opening ceremony was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping via a TV link-up
Read more
Germany declares two Russian embassy employees personae non gratae
The German government reserves the right to take further steps in connection with the killing of a Georgian citizen in Berlin
Read more
Russia and China set to enhance strategic security cooperation
According to the Russian security chief, Moscow and Beijing continue cultivating partnership in full compliance with key interests of the two countries
Read more
Kremlin says not inclined to believe rumors of Erdogan’s order to shoot down Russian Su-24
The Kremlin is guided by Turkey’s statements
Read more
Russia to set up continuous radar field to track cruise missiles
The new system will comprise Konteiner new-generation over-the-horizon radars
Read more
Google co-founders step down from parent company Alphabet
Google CEO Sundar Pichai will now take on additional duties as Alphabet's CEO
Read more
Kremlin says will not get involved in arms and defense spending race with NATO
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that Putin had said more than once that Russia would not enter into an arms and military spending race
Read more
Bogus borders: FSB nabs crook from CIS in act of duping migrants into illegal crossing
The fraudster installed fake border posts in a forest in Russia’s Leningrad Region near the Finnish border to deceive a group of four foreign nationals
Read more
Putin urges greater attention to strengthening orbital group of satellites
He said that Russia had been against the militarization of outer space all along
Read more
Russian diplomat comments on Kiev’s readiness to 'accept a couple of Russian regions'
According to Maria Zakharova, "one ‘Russian region’ already was part of Ukraine once and it didn’t like it being there"
Read more
PM Medvedev: Doping accusations against Russia resemble ‘endless anti-Russian soap opera’
The Russian prime minister added that a problem of consumption of banned performance enhancing drugs in Russia exists but this situation is unacceptable in sports
Read more
Press review: Moscow, Kiev renew oil transit and Africa’s opportunities bring back Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 4
Read more
Had he been Russian leader in 1999, Putin would’ve prevented Yugoslavia bombings — Vucic
The Serbian leader thanked his Russian counterpart for saving his country from "the disgrace" of being held liable for genocide
Read more
Macron says Russia is a partner in tackling international issues
French President Emmanuel Macron called for "determining the spheres of mutual interest"
Read more
China imposes sanctions on US
China urges US to stop interfering in its internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said
Read more
Ukraine offers unacceptable conditions for transit of Russian gas — Putin
The Russian president noted that he hopes that the conditions will change through negotiations
Read more
Press review: Can Power of Siberia bolster China in feud with US and why is NATO convening
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, December 3
Read more
Ukrainians to be banned from travelling to Russia on internal passports in March 2020
On March 1, 2015, Kiev banned Russian citizens from entering Ukrainian territory on their domestic Russian passports "for security concerns"
Read more
Serbian ruler’s shotgun and 19th century icon: Putin, Vucic exchange presents
President Vucic gave President Putin a 19th century icon, Transfiguration of Jesus
Read more
Emergency declared in Novaya Zemlya archipelago over polar bear ‘invasion’
Dozens of animals gathered near human settlements from December 2018 until February 2019
Read more
Russian diplomat warns against attempts to draw Iraq into confrontation with Iran
Russia's UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said that Moscow is "worried over possible negative impact on the political situation in Iraq as a result of attempts to fan tensions around Iran"
Read more
Russia ready to supply civil aircraft to Serbia — Putin
The Russian side can help upgrade the aircraft fleet of the Serbian national carrier Air Serbia, the Russian leader stated
Read more
US fails to issue visas to delegates from Russian Federal Treasury
The Russian Embassy in Washington said that the delegation of the Russian Federal Treasury planned to take part in the conference of the International Institute on Audit Regulation
Read more
Russia’s military base in Tajikistan employs latest jamming station for first time
The Pole-21 electronic countermeasures station is intended to protect strategically important facilities against cruise missiles, drones and guided air bombs
Read more
Power of Siberia launch brings Sino-Russian energy cooperation to new level, says Putin
This step puts Russia and China closer to fulfilling the task of bringing bilateral trade turnover to $200 bln in 2024, the Russian president said
Read more