Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Belarus determine priority areas of Union State development in 2018-2022

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 19, 23:33 UTC+3 MINSK

Russia and Belarus are set to conduct a coordinated macroeconomic, industrial and budget policy

Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Priority tasks for the development of the Union State of Russia and Belarus for 2018-2022 were endorsed by the Union State’s Supreme State Council on Tuesday, a TASS correspondent reported from Minsk after the Council’s session.

According to the document, Russia and Belarus are set to conduct a coordinated macroeconomic, industrial and budget policy, expand their trade-and-economic relations, form a common legal framework and develop the Union State’s institutions. The two countries undertake to elaborate joint measures to remove administrative barriers and restrictions in bilateral trade, liberalize business environment, develop a unified transport system and form a common fuel and energy market.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow
2
Russia takes another home win at 2018 FIFA World Cup defeating Egypt 3-1
3
Lavrov: NATO’s military build-up near Russia's borders requires special attention
4
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
5
Archaeologists confirm exact age of cave engravings on Kola Peninsula
6
Russian warships returning home from Mediterranean
7
Presidential envoy: Novatek’s LNG project will keep Northern Sea Route busy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT