Russia, Belarus determine priority areas of Union State development in 2018-2022

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Priority tasks for the development of the Union State of Russia and Belarus for 2018-2022 were endorsed by the Union State’s Supreme State Council on Tuesday, a TASS correspondent reported from Minsk after the Council’s session.

According to the document, Russia and Belarus are set to conduct a coordinated macroeconomic, industrial and budget policy, expand their trade-and-economic relations, form a common legal framework and develop the Union State’s institutions. The two countries undertake to elaborate joint measures to remove administrative barriers and restrictions in bilateral trade, liberalize business environment, develop a unified transport system and form a common fuel and energy market.