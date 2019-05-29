Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Upper house speaker comments on format of Union State between Russia and Belarus

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 8:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The format of the Union State of Russia and Belarus lives up to the expectations

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The format of the Union State of Russia and Belarus justifies itself and there is the need for further improving it, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in an interview with TASS.

This year the Union State will mark its 20th anniversary, and "during all this time neither Russia nor Belarus has said or done anything that could be interpreted as a departure from our general course," Matviyenko said. "This means that the format of the Union State of Russia and Belarus lives up to the expectations," she stressed, noting that the goal in the future is to improve it and fully implement the potential of the Treaty on its creation.

"We believe that this prospect is opened by a joint work aimed at deepening integration of Russia and Belarus in all areas - economy, social sphere, culture and defense," Matviyenko said.

