Denmark grants permit for construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline in its waters

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Danish Energy Agency has granted a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG to construct a section of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline southeast of the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, the agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

In April, Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 project, applied for two route alternatives on the continental shelf southeast of Bornholm with a length of respectively 147 km and 164 km.

The Danish Energy Agency rejected the northwestern route mainly "due to an assessment of the impact on shipping and Natura 2000 areas."

The agency has approved the shortest route, since it provides the least risk and impact from an environmental and safety perspective and therefore is the preferable choice, according to the press release.

To date, Nord Stream 2 has been built by more than 80%. Its commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2019. Earlier, head of Gazprom Alexei Miller said that the construction of a section of the pipeline through Danish waters would take about five weeks after the project’s operator obtains permit from the country's authorities.