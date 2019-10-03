Nord Stream 2 does not yet need alternative routes bypassing Denmark — OMV CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, October 3. /TASS/. At the moment, there is no need to search for additional alternative routes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, there is a good chance to get a construction permit from Denmark, Head of OMV Rainer Seele told reporters on Thursday.

"I am very much convinced that we do not need to discuss any alternative routes in Nord Stream 2 company, because I hear from colleagues from Nord Stream 2 that we have a good chance to get the permit in Denmark," he said.

He added that only if Nord Stream 2 says that the probability to receive the permit is very low "we shall start thinking."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Denmark is under intense pressure on the issue of a construction permit for Nord Stream 2, but the project will be implemented.

The gas pipeline construction project is 83% complete. Nord Stream 2 has started laying the final part of the pipes. The project involves construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The construction cost is estimated at 9.5 bln euro.

Gazprom’s European partners in the project include German Uniper and Wintershall, Austrian OMV, French Engie and Anglo-Dutch Shell. Gazprom partners will finance 50% of the project.

The pipeline will bypass the transit states — Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, and other Eastern European and Baltic countries — through the exclusive economic zones and territorial waters of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany. At the moment, only Denmark has not given permission for the construction.