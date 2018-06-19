Putin arrives in Minsk to take part in Union State Supreme State Council meeting

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Belarusian capital of Minsk to take part in a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. In addition, the Russian leader and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also plan to hold talks, discussing pressing global and bilateral issues. The talks agenda particularly includes integration cooperation and interaction within international organizations.

Russian Ambassador to Minsk Alexander Surikov said earlier that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko would also participate in the Supreme State Council meeting.

According to the Kremlin press service, the meeting’s participants are expected to discuss Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation in 2017 and endorse a number of important documents, including the 2018-2020 Priorities for the Development of the Union State and the 2018-2019 Program of Coordinated Foreign Policy Steps.