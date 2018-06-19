Russia, Belarus approve Union State's foreign policy program for 2018-2019

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus approved the Union State's 2018-2019 Program of Coordinated Foreign Policy Steps on Tuesday.

The leaders of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, signed the document in the wake of Tuesday’s meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has described the document as "a new program of coordinated actions for 2018-2019" that "retains consistency in the key areas."

"This applies primarily to enhancing cooperation within the CSTO and integration structures, conducting similar policies in the UN, OSCE, OPCW and other international bodies, joint work on the issue of European security, including relations with NATO and the European Union, and on countering new challenges and threats," the Russian minister said.

Lavrov said Moscow and Minsk view as priority "ensuring the diplomatic work of EAEU, increasing its global role, forming the Big Eurasian partnership with the participation of EAEU, SCO, ASEAN and, hopefully, the European Union in the future."

A total of nine documents have been approved by the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, including on results of last year’s trade and economic cooperation and the Union State’s development in 2018-2022. In addition, the council has also passed a number of documents to streamline its activities.