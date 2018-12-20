Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells

Military & Defense
December 20, 12:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The use of depleted uranium ammunition does not violate any international treaties, expert says

Share
1 pages in this article
T-80BVM tank

T-80BVM tank

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russia’s T-80BV main battle tank has been upgraded to feature the capability of firing depleted uranium shells, the Defense Ministry said in the bulletin ‘The Russian Army in Comparison’ published on Thursday.

The bulletin notes that the T-80BVM (the letter M stands for ‘modernized’) features "the improved weapons stabilizer and the loading mechanism for the 3BM59 Svinets-1 and 3BM60 Svinets-2 munitions."

Open sources suggest that the Svinets-1 armor-piercing fin-stabilized sub-caliber projectile has the core made of tungsten carbide while the Svinets-2 features the uranium alloy core.

According to various data, the Svinets-1 is capable of piercing 700-740 mm of the homogeneous armor at a distance of 2 km while the Svinets-2 can pierce 800-830 mm at the same distance.

The information that one of the shells has the depleted uranium core was confirmed to TASS by military expert, Editor-in-Chief of the Arsenal of the Fatherland journal Viktor Murakhovsky. "It has the alloy of the depleted uranium and tungsten," he said, adding that the open sources mentioned it as "the Material B."

Read also
Kornet anti-tank missile system

Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin

The use of depleted uranium ammunition does not violate any international treaties, the expert said.

Such munitions are stored outside of the arsenals of military units in the Russian Army and are referred to the category of special stockpiles, he added.

The US Army also has tank shells with the depleted uranium core, he said.

In particular, the ammunition load of the US Abrams tank can include M829A1 munitions capable of piercing from 650 mm to 700 mm of the homogenous armor at a distance of 2 km, according to various data. The armor-piercing shells with the tungsten/depleted uranium alloy are more efficient than steel due to their higher density.

T-80BVM

The T-80BVM is a further upgrade of the T-80BV tank. The armored vehicle is furnished with the Sosna-U multi-channel gunner sight, the improved 125mm gun 2A46M-4, the upgraded gas turbine engine and the Relikt explosive-reactive armor.

As the Defense Ministry’s press office reported, T-80BMV tanks have started to arrive for the Russian Army this year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
4
Fourth battalion of S-400 systems assumes combat duty in Crimea near border with Ukraine
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
2
Pacific Fleet’s ships led by guided-missile cruiser Varyag enter port of Colombo
3
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
4
No restrictions for foreign journalists at Putin's press conference — Kremlin spokesman
5
Putin expands on Russia's economy structure
6
Rusal welcomes US Treasury’s decision to terminate sanctions against company
7
Putin regrets growing global tendency of underestimating risks of nuclear war
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT