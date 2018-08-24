Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin

Military & Defense
August 24, 14:41 UTC+3 KUBINKA

As its specific feature, a Javelin missile climbs above using an arched flight trajectory and then strikes down the turrets of tanks and other armored vehicles where the armor is the thinnest

Share
1 pages in this article
Kornet anti-tank missile system

Kornet anti-tank missile system

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Kornet anti-tank missile system has been fitted with the ‘top attack’ capability to strike the armor from the above like the US FGM-148 Javelin weapon, High Precision Systems (the Kornet’s developer) said at the Army-2018 international military and technical forum on Friday.

Read also

US signs new contract for Javelin anti-tank missile systems production for Ukraine

"Already now, given its skillful use, when it is fired above the sight line, the Kornet anti-tank missile system allows attacking the target’s upper semi-sphere," the company said, responding to a question about whether the Kornet would get the ‘top attack’ mode like the Javelin.

The Javelin portable anti-tank weapon went into service with the US Army in 1996. As its specific feature, a Javelin missile climbs above using an arched flight trajectory and then strikes down the turrets of tanks and other armored vehicles where the armor is the thinnest. This technology also allows skirting the area of armored vehicles’ active defense systems designated to strike attack weapons.

High Precision Systems has developed the Kornet anti-tank missile system that is capable of hitting armored targets at a distance of up to 10 km. According to open sources, a munition is capable of piercing over 1m homogeneous armor. The Kornet-M version is currently operational in the Russian Army.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia marks 75th anniversary of its watershed victory at the Battle of Kursk
10
Russia displays its state-of-the-art weaponry at Army-2018 forum
7
New bomber Tupolev-22M3M presented in Kazan
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
2
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
3
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
4
Putin to hold meeting in Kemerovo region on coal exports
5
Russian lawmaker suggests deploying nuclear weapons in Syria to respond to US sanctions
6
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
7
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT