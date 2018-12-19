Putin endorses Union State’s draft military doctrine

MOCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to approve the draft military doctrine of the Union State submitted by the Russian government. The appropriate document was posted on the official legal information website on Wednesday.

"It is expedient to endorse the Military Doctrine of the Union State by a decree of the Union State’s Supreme State Council," the decree reads.

The Belarusian Council of Ministers earlier endorsed the draft military doctrine of the Union State of Belarus and Russia and decreed to submit the document for consideration by the Council of Ministers of the Union State.

The Union State’s military doctrine is being developed in accordance with the top-priority goals of the Union State’s development for 2018-2022. The document should reflect Minsk’s and Moscow’s views on the problem of ensuring the security of the entire Union State. The approval of its final version will make it possible to bring security laws in line with the current situation in the world.