Kremlin reacts to 'fishing in troubled waters' in Ukraine, potential Wikoff, Kushner visit

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on visits by the two US emissaries, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and the Vatican’s foreign minister Paul Richard Gallagher to Russia at a news conference on Thursday.

TASS has compiled the key statements from the Russian presidential spokesman.

On Putin’s agenda

- Even as Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek on August 31-September 1, it is too early to comment on upcoming bilateral meetings, Peskov explained: "As for the schedule of bilateral meetings and contacts on the sidelines of this summit, which will be a very representative and meaningful event, we will inform you in due time."

On upcoming visit by Vatican’s foreign minister

- Putin has no plans for now to meet with the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations Paul Richard Gallagher, who will visit at the end of August: "I won’t be getting ahead of things. The president doesn’t have such a meeting scheduled for next week, but there will certainly be some communication."

On potential Russia visit by US negotiators

- US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are always welcome guests in Moscow: "They are always welcome conversation partners for both their Russian counterparts, with whom they constantly maintain working contact, and President Putin," Peskov said.

- No exact dates have yet been set for their visit to Russia though, he added: "No, there is no specific information yet. No specific dates have been set for such a visit yet."

On Ukraine situation

- The Kiev regime is heterogeneous, and many there "are naturally trying to fish in troubled waters," the Kremlin spokesman maintained: "The Kiev regime and the quasi-political landscape surrounding it are far from monolithic. We see that many there are naturally trying to fish in troubled waters, some attempt to invoke democracy and democratic norms, while others do not even try to do so."

- However, he continued, de jure, the situation around the legitimacy of the Kiev regime is exactly like what President Putin has repeatedly stated.

On resolving Ukraine conflict

- Russia highly values the efforts of all countries that sincerely seek to contribute to settling the Ukraine conflict, the presidential spokesman assured reporters: "We highly value the efforts of all countries that demonstrate a sincere desire to contribute to the settlement process. There are few such countries, but that makes their efforts all the more important and valuable."

- According to Peskov, there are currently no grounds for optimism regarding a peaceful settlement due to the position of the Kiev regime: "At the moment, due to the position of the Kiev regime, there are no grounds for optimism regarding a peace settlement. The situation on the frontline is well known. The special military operation is ongoing."

On military assistance to Kiev

- While there is growing fatigue from support to Ukraine, a number of countries are working hard to curb the trend, Peskov argued: "These countries are working hard to curb this fatigue <…> and encourage European countries to continue this war."

- "There is such a trend indeed. But it should not be exaggerated because there remain flagship countries in Europe that have been playing an increasing role in this war, in terms of direct technological, technical assistance -- Great Britain, for one," he concluded.