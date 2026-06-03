Russia cannot unilaterally normalize relations with Moldova — envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia is ready to normalize relations with Moldova, but cannot do so unilaterally, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov said.

"The issue of resuming any kind of relations is complicated. A very difficult period awaits us as the question of future relations with Gazprom and the fate of Moldovagaz will arise within several months, by autumn. There are a whole range of issues here, and they cannot be resolved unilaterally, by the Russian side. Political will is required, and ultimately an understanding of basic economic processes on the part of the Moldovan leadership," he said at a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.