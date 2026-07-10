MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s Africa Corps played a key role in defeating terrorists in Mali during their uprising on April 25, 2026, Vice President of the Defense Commission of the country's Transitional Council Fousseynou Ouattara told TASS.

"You know, on April 25, without their assistance, the fate [of Mali] would have been uncertain. We could have even faced a coup-d'etat, the overthrow of the government, but it must be said that the contribution of the Africa Corps was decisive in defeating the terrorists," Ouattara said.

The vice president added that today, terrorists know that if they decide to attack a city in Mali, their actions will be monitored. According to Ouattara, coordination and cooperation have been established between the Malian Armed Forces and the Africa Corps, enabling them to act proactively, prevent attacks, and mitigate emerging threats.

On April 25, 2026, radical groups launched coordinated attacks on several cities in Mali. Malian Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs Sadio Camara was killed. The General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces reported the same day that all militant attacks had been repelled and that they had suffered significant damage.