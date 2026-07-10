Russians' trust level in Putin exceeds 72% — poll

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The level of trust among Russians in President Vladimir Putin, according to a poll conducted from June 28 to July 5, stands at 72.3%, according to a survey conducted by the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research (VTsIOM).

The study was conducted among 1,600 adult citizens of Russia.

"72.3% of survey participants answered positively to the question about trust in Putin; the level of approval of the president's activities is 66%," the social service noted in its materials.

The activities of the Russian government are approved by 44.9% of respondents, and the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin by 43.8% of respondents. Trust in Mishustin was expressed by 53.3% of respondents.

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Trust in the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Russian Communist Party (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov amounts to 30.8%, the leader of "A Just Russia" Sergey Mironov - 28.3%, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky - 22.1%, the Chairman of the "New People" party Alexey Nechaev - 11%.

The level of support for "United Russia" was 34.6%, the KPRF - 10.3%, the LDPR - 10.4%, "A Just Russia" - 5.4%, "New People" - 11.5%.