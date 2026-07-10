Russia’s aerostats prove effective in counter-UAV combat — expert

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Tethered aerostats are in demand among major Russian customers for counter-UAV combat, CEO and founder of the Pervy Dirizhabl (First Airship) design bureau Polina Albek told TASS.

"Everything related to tethered aerostats with payload capacity — electronic warfare, radar, and other detection systems — is currently being tested and producing positive results. This, in my opinion, is the most appropriate area for the aerostat industry to focus on, if we're talking about tethered aerostats," Albek noted.

The expert noted that developing this field requires time and investment in research and development. In April, Albek told TASS that Russian specialists were using aerostats in a testing mode to create dome-like defenses for facilities against drone attacks. Electronic warfare systems and radar stations could be used as payloads for the aerostats.