GENICHESK, July 10. /TASS/. Four civilians have been injured in the Kherson Region over the past 24 hours as a result of attacks launched by the Ukrainian armed forces, Governor Vladimir Saldo reported.

"From July 9 to 10, four civilians in the Kherson Region were injured as a result of the Kiev regime’s barbaric attacks. In the Nizhniye Serogozy settlement, a drone struck a passenger car injuring a man born in 1998. He was taken to Nizhniye Serogozy Central District Hospital. In Gladkovka, a drone attack injured a woman born in 1982. Medical assistance was provided to her on the spot," Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel.

Two men were injured in Ukrainian drone strikes on residential buildings in the Radensk and Velikaya Kardashinka settlements. Damage to infrastructure and property was reported in 18 settlements.

"All districts of the Kherson Region--426 settlements--remain without power. Electrical technicians are working to restore power as quickly as possible," the regional governor added.