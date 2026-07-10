New US strikes on Iran receive unofficial designation Operation "Bitch Slap" — NYP

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. The resumption of US strikes on Iran has received the unofficial title Operation "Bitch Slap" among some members of the US administration, the New York Post (NYP) reported, citing sources.

According to the publication, such a designation indicates that some administration officials expect a "painful but brief" military action. "He [US President Donald Trump] still wants this thing to be over. But if Iran is shooting at ships, he's not just gonna sit there and do nothing," a White House source told the newspaper.

NYP indicated that the name "Operation Bitch Slap" is "colloquial," unlike the official name "Operation Epic Fury." According to the publication, "the term is being used in conversations and emails by senior Trump officials," with other sources admitting "they were unaware of its use."

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. Among other Iranian officials, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of airstrikes. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) providing for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. Afterwards, talks were held at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock with Qatar and Pakistan acting as mediators in the implementation of the MoU. According to a joint statement issued by Pakistan and Qatar following the conclusion of the first round of talks, the meeting between Iranian and US representatives took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress was made, and a foundation for further technical talks was established.

However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating bilateral agreements, especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz.