Pregnant woman survives seventh-floor fall in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, July 10. /TASS/. A pregnant woman survived a fall from the seventh floor of a residential building in Vladivostok with only minor injuries, the press service of the Primorsky Region Health Ministry told TASS.

"A rare and truly remarkable incident occurred in Vladivostok. According to the Primorsky Region Health Ministry, a 28-year-old woman who was 30 weeks pregnant survived a fall from the seventh floor and sustained only bruises. <...> According to medical specialists, such cases are extremely rare. Falls from the seventh floor usually result in severe injuries or prove fatal. Sustaining only bruises while also preserving the pregnancy is an exceptional case," the ministry said.

According to the ministry's press service, the woman said she was unable to sleep during the night and slipped while trying to clean a window, falling backward out of it. A neighbor heard her scream and called an ambulance. The woman remains under medical supervision, and her life is not in danger.