KALININGRAD, July 10. /TASS/. A meeting between Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has begun in Kaliningrad, a TASS correspondent reports.

Representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision (Rostekhnadzor) and the National Guard (Rosgvardiya) are also expected to take part in the meeting. Russia's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov earlier said he planned to participate in the consultations. The sides are expected to discuss the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the Bushehr NPP in Iran.

Earlier, Likhachev said Russia would seek a response from the IAEA to psychological attacks against residents of Energodar and personnel of the Zaporozhye NPP. The Rosatom chief said there had been a decline in the "pain threshold of sensitivity" to attacks on the plant and Energodar, calling it a dangerous trend. In Likhachev's view, the world is "one step away from a catastrophe." He stressed that Russia is using "all levers, primarily those of the IAEA, to convey to both the international community and European leaders the dangers of what the Kiev regime is doing.".