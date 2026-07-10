Ex-Moldovan PM calls court move to limit autonomous region’s rights unwise

CHISINAU, July 10. /TASS/. The move by Moldova’s Constitutional Court to limit the rights of the Gagauzia region is ill-advised as it undermines the foundations of the country’s statehood, Vasile Tarlev, former prime minister and leader of the Future of Moldova party, told TASS.

"Moldova’s authorities have embarked on a course to limit the rights of Gagauzia’s autonomy and suppress dissent, deepening the rift in Moldovan society and creating a dangerous precedent for weakening the fundamental agreements on which the country’s unity is based," Tarlev pointed out.

According to him, the Moldovan parliament made a wise decision in December 1994 by granting Gagauzia special legal status, defining the autonomous region as a form of national self-determination and an integral part of the country. "The law, which guarantees the autonomous region’s right to make decisions on its political, economic, and cultural development, made it possible to peacefully resolve a conflict between Chisinau and Comrat. The conflict arose because of the Popular Front’s destructive policy as the party, at its June 1990 congress, had proclaimed a course toward eliminating Moldovan statehood and uniting with neighboring Romania, although our people have never supported this policy," he noted.

Tarlev emphasized that the peaceful resolution of the Gagauzia conflict had reinforced Moldovan statehood and set an example for settling the Transnistria issue. "However, the Constitutional Court’s decision sent a negative signal to Transnistria, where people will now say: ‘How is it possible to trust Chisinau if it violates the laws and the constitution it adopted?’" the former prime minister stressed.

Moldova’s Constitutional Court, acting on a request from the Justice Ministry, ruled earlier that provisions of the law on Gagauzia’s legal status concerning elections and appointment of senior regional security officials were inconsistent with the country’s Constitution.

Relations between Comrat and Chisinau escalated in 2023 after Evghenia Gutsul won regional elections, announced plans to boost Gagauzia’s friendly relations with Russia, and criticized Chisinau’s policy of confrontation with Moscow.

Last week, the Gagauzian People’s Assembly scheduled the next elections for November 15. Moldova’s leadership has already blocked the vote twice since the beginning of the year, insisting the elections be held under an updated electoral code that limits the autonomous region’s rights.