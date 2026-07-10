MOKSHINO /Tver Region/, July 10. /TASS/. Russia currently has sufficient fuel refining capacity, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"It is clear that we have sufficient capacity. Overall, we are fully supplied, and we are even exporting," he said.

Previously, the deputy prime minister told TASS that Russia had accumulated sufficient fuel volumes to supply the domestic market, but panic buying had led to a demand surge of approximately 20-30%. He noted that restructuring the system's logistics to meet these needs would take some time.

Novak also stated that fuel production in Russia had been partially reduced as a result of attacks on refineries. In turn, domestic demand for fuel increased by about a third due to the buying rush, putting a strain on gas stations.