Up to 11 parties to appear on federal ballot in Russian parliamentary elections — official

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Up to 11 political parties will appear on the federal ballot in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary elections, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said at a commission meeting.

She pointed out that political parties were required to hold congresses to nominate their candidates no later than July 11, 2026, while notifying the CEC of their plans two days in advance.

"Since we did not receive any requests yesterday, on July 9, we will proceed from the assumption that the 11 parties that have emerged by now and are actively campaigning are the ones in question, and there will certainly be no more than 11 parties on the ballot. <...> I hope all those who have announced plans to participate will successfully pass all the necessary stages," Pamfilova added.