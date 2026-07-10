Putin discusses info threats posed by emerging technologies with Security Council

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Threats to Russia’s information security stemming from the development and deployment of emerging technologies became the focus of President Vladimir Putin’s regular Friday meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"Today we have a very important issue on the agenda: threats and challenges to Russia’s information security associated with the development and deployment of new information technologies,'" Putin said.

The event brought together Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, heads of the two chambers of parliament Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Chief of the Presidential Administration Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, and Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov.