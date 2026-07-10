Deputy PM Novak reports fuel shortages in Russia due to drone strikes on refineries

MOKSHINO /Tver Region/, July 10. /TASS/. Russia's fuel market is experiencing shortages as some oil refineries have been partially sidelined for repairs following drone strikes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We must acknowledge that there are problems [in the fuel market] and a shortage, which is why we are seeing queues, or sometimes gas stations are experiencing disruptions. The shortage [has arisen] for obvious reasons, due to the fact that our oil refineries are partially down for repairs because of drone strikes," he said.

Earlier thee Deputy Prime Minister told TASS that Russia had accumulated sufficient fuel volumes to supply the domestic market, but panic buying had led to a demand surge of approximately 20-30%. He noted that restructuring the system's logistics to meet these needs would take some time.

Novak also stated that fuel production in Russia had been partially reduced as a result of attacks on refineries. In turn, domestic demand for fuel had increased by about a third due to the surge in demand, putting a strain on gas stations.