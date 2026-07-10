MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The decision by Front party leader Krzysztof Tolwinski to help Russian servicemen involved in the special military operation indicates fatigue with anti-Russian rhetoric in Polish society, Ruslan Pankratov, a member of the Expert Council of the Officers of Russia organization, deputy chairman of the Union of Political Emigrants of Europe and former Riga City Council member, wrote in a column for TASS.

Earlier, Tolwinski provided Russian military personnel with first-aid kits. He also said that unconditional assistance to Ukraine "would have consequences."

"Krzysztof Tolwinski's act is not an eccentric gesture by an individual, but a sign of deep fatigue among part of Polish society with the imposed anti-Russian campaign. A political party leader and former government member is openly helping Russian servicemen and doing so publicly under the party's brand. For a country that Brussels and Washington have traditionally viewed as the 'spearhead of NATO's eastern flank,' such a challenge is particularly telling," he said.

He noted that medical aid to Russian soldiers in this case was not a matter of scale, but of political significance. "Warsaw is being told directly that some Polish voters are no longer willing to blindly pay for a prolonged conflict in the East," the expert added.

Pankratov cited Latvia and other Baltic countries as examples, noting that criminal cases are already being opened there over likes, reposts, or transfers of several dozen euros to Russian organizations or for legal assistance, while the space for openly expressing pro-Russian views has effectively been criminalized.