Attacks on any nuclear plants, including Zaporozhye, Kursk, Bushehr unacceptable — Grossi

KALININGRAD, July 10. /TASS/. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reaffirmed that any attack on a nuclear power plant, regardless of its location, is utterly unacceptable.

His message was both clear and imperative: the international community must condemn and prevent such actions at all costs. Speaking to reporters following discussions with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, Grossi emphasized that the issue being addressed at the UN Security Council and the IAEA Board of Governors is unequivocal - attacks on nuclear facilities are impossible and intolerable. Whether the target is Zaporozhye, Bushehr, Barakah, or Kursk, the name of the facility makes no difference; the principle remains the same.

The IAEA director general noted that the agency is not currently observing or confirming any direct attack on the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, Iran.

The IAEA, like Rosatom, is monitoring the situation at Bushehr and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint, as the physical integrity of any nuclear facility is the absolute safety priority, Grossi noted. Any impact on the physical integrity of nuclear facilities is absolutely unacceptable, he reiterated.