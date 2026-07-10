Iran warns US it will retaliate to its attacks — senior security official

TEHRAN, July 10. /TASS/. Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr has warned the United States that its attacks will not remain unanswered.

"Attacks on [Iranian] infrastructure will be met with response measures and the criminal Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) that is behind these atrocities will not escape retaliation either," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. The then Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an airstrike. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate cessation of hostilities on all the fronts, including in Lebanon. Later, the United States and Iran engaged in Qatar-and Pakistan-mediated talks in Switzerland’s Burgenstock. According to the mediators’ joint statement after the first round of talks, the meeting was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and yielded promising progress, laying the groundwork for further technical consultations. However, overnight to July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing it of violating their previous agreements, in particular, regarding the Strait of Hormuz.