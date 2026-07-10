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NATO summit applause for Zelensky shows Europe’s return to Nazism — politician

Europe is returning to the era of political cannibalism, Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The recent NATO summit, where Vladimir Zelensky’s remark about "eliminating 30,000 Russians monthly" was met with applause, demonstrates Europe’s return to Nazism and political cannibalism, Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned by Kiev and current head of the Other Ukraine movement, told TASS.

"When Zelensky makes groundless claims at the NATO summit in Ankara that he eliminates 30,000 Russians monthly and the collective West applauds him, it means that Europe is returning to the era of political cannibalism, which once brought the Nazis to power," the politician pointed out.

According to him, by supporting Zelensky, European authorities are also backing the terrorist methods employed by the Kiev regime, effectively legitimizing terrorism that is becoming a key policy instrument for the EU. "The recent explosion in Monaco (which left a Ukrainian businessman injured - TASS) is just the beginning of Europe's destruction as a safe, quiet haven for the rich," Medvedchuk stressed.

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