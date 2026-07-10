Israel to return first part of captured territories to Lebanon within days — CNN

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. Israeli authorities are preparing to return control of some Lebanese territories currently occupied by Israeli forces to Beirut in the coming days, CNN reported, citing an unnamed US administration official.

The first "pilot zone," currently occupied by Israel, will be returned to Lebanese control "in a matter of days." "Further pilot zones are being identified and planned," the official said. "CENTCOM is coordinating with both countries to move forward."

The US administration official added that the US "will soon begin outreach to international partners to help the Lebanese Government effectively restore sovereignty in these zones and across their country more broadly."

He added that closed-format negotiations on this issue would be held between representatives of the parties in Rome next week.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement following five rounds of talks held in Washington under US auspices. According to the agreement, the Lebanese Armed Forces will gradually restore "effective sovereign control over the entire territory of the country." Non-state armed groups will be disarmed and their military infrastructure dismantled, which should pave the way for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.