Ukraine fails to lure Energodar residents into mined "green corridor" — ZNPP spokeswoman

MELITOPOL, July 10. /TASS/. The provocation by Ukrainian forces, who spread rumors about an alleged "green corridor" near the satellite city of the Zaporozhye NPP and mined the roads, has failed to achieve its objective, Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) spokeswoman Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS, explaining that there is no panic and no mass attempts to leave have been recorded.

On July 7, emergency services in the region told TASS that Ukrainian troops had been attempting for more than a week to deceive Energodar residents by launching drones equipped with repeaters at night and broadcasting information about an alleged urgent evacuation through a non-existent "green corridor" from the city every day from 5 to 11 a.m. It was during this same period that Ukraine remotely mined the road from Energodar along the route it had previously indicated.

"All of this is aimed at sowing fear and destabilizing the situation. However, these provocations are not achieving their goals. There is no panic among the population, and no mass attempts to use such 'corridors' are being recorded. People understand that this is an information provocation and are not falling for it," Yashina said.

She noted that "such information dumps and statements about allegedly existing 'green corridors' are part of a general campaign of psychological pressure on Energodar residents." "They are accompanied by drone attacks, nighttime audio broadcasts with threats and calls for evacuation, as well as the mining of the access road. <...> Unfortunately, ordinary residents who travel daily on their business - going to work, returning home, delivering food and necessary goods - are suffering from the mining and attacks on the access road. It is the civilian population that becomes the main target of such actions, which only confirms the terrorist nature of such methods of influence," Yashina added.