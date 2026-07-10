Gasoline, diesel export ban needed to stabilize fuel situation — Deputy PM Novak

MOKSHINO /Tver Region/, July 10. /TASS/. A complete ban on gasoline and diesel exports from Russia is needed to stabilize the fuel situation and meet domestic market needs, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We have now temporarily banned the export of gasoline and diesel fuel to primarily supply the domestic market. We will do everything necessary to stabilize the situation," he said.

The complete ban on diesel and gasoline exports (applying to all market participants except for deliveries under intergovernmental agreements) remains in effect in Russia until July 31. Additionally, a temporary ban on jet fuel exports from Russia is in force from June 1 to November 30, 2026.