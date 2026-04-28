Russian energy supplies to China reach almost $80 bln in 2025 — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Energy supplies from Russia to China amounted to almost $80 bln by the end of 2025, with the partnership between Moscow and Beijing remaining resilient to external shocks, said Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov.

"Supplies of domestic energy supplies to the People’s Republic of China reached almost $80 bln by the end of 2025, a third of all mutual trade. Russia has been the largest exporter of oil and, more recently, gas to the Chinese market for several years now, consistently ranking among the top three coal exporters. A number of large-scale joint projects are being implemented, including in nuclear energy, and close cooperation has been established in the technology sector and on the green agenda," the diplomat said in an interview with Izvestia.

Since the beginning of this year, "the dynamics of cooperation in this area have increased even further," he noted. "Russian oil exports to China increased by more than 30% in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2025, with growth recorded not only in March, at the height of the conflict in the Middle East, but also in the preceding months. The Power of Siberia gas pipeline is steadily loading, and we are seeing a significant increase in LNG supplies," Morgulov said.

"All this is further confirmation that the Russian-Chinese energy partnership is highly resilient to external shocks, such as the crisis caused by the unprovoked US and Israeli aggression against Iran. Moreover, in a situation where the closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted established supply chains, Russia confirmed its status as a reliable energy supplier to China and other countries," he emphasized.