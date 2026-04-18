US extends suspension of sanctions, affects over 100 mln barrels of Russian oil — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The extended suspension of US sanctions on Russian oil will affect more than 100 million barrels of crude in transit, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"The extension for another 30 days of authorization for operations involving Russian oil in transit, which all warmongers strongly opposed, will again affect more than 100 million barrels of oil in transit," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Dmitriev also noted that more and more countries, including the United States, are recognizing the systemically important role of Russian oil and gas in ensuring the stability of the global economy.

"Many countries, including the United States, are increasingly understanding the key, system-forming role of Russian oil and gas for the stability of the global economy," he wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that sanctions against Russia are ineffective and destructive, and that the US extension of authorization for such transactions involving Russian oil will cause concern and hysteria in the European Union and the United Kingdom.