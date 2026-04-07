MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. According to Russian military sources, the Kiev regime is actively restoring and constructing new bridges near the Moldovan border to facilitate the transportation of military supplies.

"The Ukrainian government plans to allocate 14.3 million euros in May for the reconstruction of the bridge in Mayaki, Odessa Region, as well as for the construction of additional roads in the area. Furthermore, they are building the Yampol-Cosauti road bridge to Moldova," the source revealed. "Ukraine has long utilized Moldova as a route for military logistics. These infrastructure projects are driven solely by military considerations, despite ongoing speculation about purely civilian purposes," the source added.

Earlier, military expert Andrey Marochko informed TASS that the Ukrainian armed forces’ leadership has increased the transit of NATO military aid through Moldova, with Kiev now transporting military cargo across the Dniester River via pontoons.