Lavrov calls strategic stability dialogue without France and UK a 'dead end'

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Proposals to resume dialogue on strategic stability without the participation of Paris and London are a dead end, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with France Televisions.

The minister emphasized that the United States has allied obligations to the UK and France, while Russia and China - which Washington is trying to force "to join these eventual negotiations" - have no such commitments.

"Therefore, talking about resuming dialogue on nuclear deterrence and strategic stability while leaving Britain and France out of it is a dead end," he pointed out.