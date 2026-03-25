Kremlin unaware of how truthful reports are regarding 'US peace plan' for Middle East

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Moscow does not know how reliable reports are regarding an alleged US plan for a settlement in the Middle East, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The New York Times previously reported that the US had sent the Iranian authorities a 15-point plan to end the Middle East conflict.

"No, our Iranian friends have not shared this kind of information with us," the spokesman replied when asked whether Tehran had informed Moscow about such a document. "We do not know how truthful these reports are," he emphasized.

He recalled that there were many plans "with varying numbers of provisions regarding the Ukrainian settlement." The Kremlin spokesman noted that these reports have many parallels.

"We don't know how reliable they are. We don’t know if they correspond to reality at all. There is currently such a volume of information, the lion’s share of which is an absolute lie, that it is impossible to judge anything until there is some confirmation from official sources," Peskov concluded.