Russia has good raw materials base for chemical sector, Putin says

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia boasts a good feedstock base for the chemical industry but everything must function with the use of high-technology solutions, President Vladimir Putin said when opening the meeting on chemical industry development.

"Our task is that the chemical industry in Russia develops confidently, that successfully operating modern production facilities, plants with high-skilled personnel and advanced technological energy-saving solutions, which meet high requirements of environmental security and ecological protection, appear on our strong resource and feedstock base," the head of state said. "We have sufficient resources, as it is known. The raw materials base is good. The need is that all of them function with us on these high-technology solutions, as I said," Putin stressed.

"This sector in general is known to play the critical role in the national economy. Its products enjoy the demand almost everywhere, in construction, in the energy segment, in agribusiness, in public utilities, in pharmacy, in electronics, and so on. Russian chemical plants are producing thousands of product types from relatively simple items, such as soda ash, to high-technology polymers competitive in the domestic market and abroad," the president noted.

The comprehensive approach is needed to ensure strategic development of the chemical sector in years to come, Putin said. Coordination of efforts of the business, the government, the regions and the research centers is required, he added.